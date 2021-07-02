Notre Dame Wide Receiver Recruiting Lacks Momentum, But A Strong Class Remains Possible

Despite a lack of momentum in the 2022 class the Notre Dame staff still has a strong wide receiver class in its sights

Notre Dame's wide receiver recruiting for the 2022 class has been puzzling at times, disappointing at other times and there doesn't seem to be much momentum on the trail.

Despite that, the Notre Dame offensive staff still has an opportunity to finish with an outstanding group of pass catchers if it can close well, and ultimately how you finish is all that matters.

There have been a number of head scratchers in this recruiting cycle, including the unwillingness to push for Xayvion Bradshaw or to make any time at all for Kaleb Brown and other top pass catchers that had early interest in the program.

Notre Dame has made a push for Kaden Saunders (Penn State), Tyler Morris (Michigan) and Nicholas Anderson (Oregon), but the offensive staff lost out on each prospect despite seeming to be the leader for each at one point.

As it stands right now the Irish only have one commit at the position, Louisiana wideout Amorion Walker, who 247Sports ranks as the nation's No. 829 overall player in the country.

Despite his low ranking and lack of film, Walker has earned offers this summer from Alabama (as a defensive back) and LSU due to his strong camp performances.

After losing four wideouts from the roster this offseason Notre Dame still needs at least two more receivers in the class, with four being the ideal number. If Notre Dame is going to continue gaining ground on programs like Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State it needs an incredibly strong finish to wide receiver recruiting in 2022.

WHAT'S LEFT

There are two wideouts left on the board that by landing would completely change Notre Dame's fortunes at wide receiver. That would be West Coast pass catchers Tobias Merriweather and CJ Williams.

Simply put, Notre Dame needs to land both pass catchers for this class to be considered a success.

Williams had a great visit to Notre Dame last week and sources indicate the the Irish are in strong position to land him. Of course, that was also what was said about Morris at one point and also about Anderson.

The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout is also looking at Texas, USC, Alabama and Ohio State. Notre Dame is in good position to land him prior to the start of the season, and if it can do so that would be a big step in the right direction.

Merriweather is the top wideout on the board and one of the best receivers in the country. Notre Dame has been in great position with him for quite some time, but Merriweather has also expressed interest in waiting to make a decision until the winter.

If he makes a decision this summer I feel good about Notre Dame being the choice, but if he takes his recruitment into the season things could be far more dicey as other programs push to get in the mix.

Notre Dame needs to close this summer on Merriweather and Williams.

The staff wants four receivers but the board is getting a bit thin right now, at least in regards to prospects the staff is pushing for. Notre Dame trails Stanford Elic Ayomanor, and if it misses on him it will have to go to next-level prospects.

Notre Dame has failed to make a legitimate push for Virginia athlete Xayvion Bradshaw. Perhaps the loss of Anderson could force Notre Dame's hand when it comes to make a push for Bradshaw.

The unwillingness to prioritize Bradshaw has been puzzling to say the least, but should the staff change course and start pushing for him they'd have a good chance to get him. Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good, and missing out on other players could result in Notre Dame ending up with an even better prospect.

A finish with Merriweather, Williams and Bradshaw would be a special finish for Notre Dame and give the Irish staff one of the best wide receiver hauls in the country. In my opinion that finish would be even better than had the Irish landed some targets they wanted earlier like Morris and Anderson.

That's why I say it doesn't really matter what the path was as much as the destination. There is still plenty of work to do, but Notre Dame getting back on track would result in the end result being truly outstanding.

