Linebacker Preston Zinter Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame continues to add to their already dynamic 2023 recruiting class on the defensive side of the ball, landing a commitment from Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic two-way star Preston Zinter. The 6-3, 215-pound linebacker chose the Fighting Irish over the likes of Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Boston College and Wisconsin.

Zinter is the nation’s No. 214 overall player according to Rivals, who ranks him as the nation's No. 12 tight end. Notre Dame, however, projects him as a linebacker, with Mike being the likely spot he begins his Irish career.

The Zinter recruitment escalated quickly for the Irish. They were assumed to be in the top group for the Massachusetts product but the heat really got turned up during Zinter’s Junior Day visit back on January 29th.

Behind the impact of that visit to South Bend and the efforts of head coach Marcus Freeman, Nick Lezynski and analyst James Laurinaitis, Notre Dame was able to outpace several big-time programs to land Zinter’s commitment.

Aside from the assumed front runners for Zinter, he also held offers from Georgia, LSU, USC, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Louisville, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Syracuse.

It was an especially impressive recruiting victory with the family ties to Michigan. Preston's older brother Zak Zinter was a starting guard for the Wolverines in 2021.

The Central Catholic standout is the second linebacker to commit to Notre Dame in the 2023 class, joining Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean star Drayk Bowen.

Landing two more talented linebackers continues the embarrassment of riches over the last couple of cycles, including the dynamic four-man class of Jaylen Sneed, Joshua Burnham, Nolan Ziegler and Niuafe Tuihalamaka during the 2022 cycle.

He is the ninth player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2023 class and seventh on defense. He helps Notre Dame maintain its No. 1 class ranking on Rivals, and landing Zinter bumps the Irish ahead of Georgia for the No. 1 spot on the 247Sports class rankings.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter