Notre Dame WR Commit Deion Colzie Has A Familiar Game

When Chase Claypool arrived at Notre Dame, the hope was he could eventually develop into a matchup nightmare, and he did. Now that Claypool has dominated the NFL Scouting Combine and is headed for a pro football career, the Irish appear to be landed the next receiver it hopes can develop into a similar type of player.

That would be Athens (Ga.) Academy wide receiver Deion Colzie, who committed to Notre Dame back in October.

To begin, one must be hungry for success to reach the NFL, and that’s the definition of Claypool. Once an immature player, Claypool grew into a leader on and off the gridiron.

Listed at 6-5, 205 coming out of Abbotsford, British Columbia, Claypool weighed in at a massive 6-4 ½ and 238-pounds for the Combine. Some even thought he would transition to the tight end position. That came to a screeching halt when Claypool ran a 4.42 in the 40-yard dash. That placed him in great company.

The only other 230-plus pound wide receiver to ever run sub 4.45 at the Combine would be Calvin Johnson, or ‘Megatron’ as many call him. With that, Claypool is more than just a big-bodied wide receiver with speed, as he showed all season while making tough, contested catches.

Claypool became the complete wide receiver for Notre Dame. He blocked like a tight end, ran by cornerbacks like a speed wide receiver (look at that forty time again), and he broke tackles to gain the extra yards the Irish offense needed.

In short, Claypool proved to be a dominant college football player, and now he’s about to get paid big money to play the game he loves. So why would Irish 2021 commitment Deion Colzie be like Claypool?

For starters, he’s 6-4, 205-pounds, almost identical size to Claypool at the same stage of their careers. Plus, Colzie should be considered young for his class.

“Deion won’t turn 17 until July,” Yolanda Jackson stated about her son, Deion.

Current Athens Academy offensive coordinator Denny Dotson coaches Colzie, and few people know him better. Dotson witnessed Colzie grow mentally and physically since his freshman year.

“Scary thing about Deion is he’s still growing,” Dotson said of Colzie’s size. “I made a comment this past week to another coach that he (Deion) looked taller.”

Think about that. Colzie could have technically been a sophomore instead of a junior this year. Scary thought. Deion’s physical prowess is known on the gridiron and even the basketball court, but he’s also good in another sport, as his mother explains.

“Deion came in second in the high jump,” Ms. Jackson commented. “The kid that beat him the last two years was a senior.”

Colzie’s personal best would be 6-7 in the high jump, and he’s the odds-on favorite to win state this year. That means his third favorite sport will likely lead him to gaining a state championship. That’s the definition of a premier athlete.

Getting back to the gridiron. Colzie uses his size and athleticism in a myriad of ways. One of which many Irish fans probably do not know.

“Whenever they (Athens Academy) play a team with a really good receiver, Deion would cover him,” Jackson stated about her son’s ability to play cornerback.

Yes, even at 6-4, Deion plays cornerback for Athens Academy. It’s an unusual situation for a player that tall to be a cornerback. Then again, like Claypool, Colzie just does not fit the norm. He’s a special talent. Here’s a look at Colzie as a basketball player.

Claypool was once a basketball-driven athlete. He obviously shifted to football, but it’s interesting that he liked hoops much the same way that Colzie does. Perhaps Colzie playing basketball derives from his competitive nature, and that helps with his long-term Notre Dame goals.

“I workout trying to be the number one player in the country,” Colzie said of his work ethic and drive. “I work to be the best player I can be. I’m ready to get to Notre Dame so they can develop me into the player I dream to be.” Dotson believes Colzie can be a special football player, but he described Colzie as more than just a player.

“He has a chance to be the most physically gifted wide receiver in the country,” Dotson stated. “And the cool part is how he carries himself outside of the game. Whether it’s practice or everyday life, he’s always leading in a positive way. The physical traits are obviously nice, but he’s just a pleasure to coach because of the person he is.”

Will Colzie end up being the next Claypool? That’s hard to say. Since he’s already 6-4, 205-pounds and runs fast, all similar traits to Claypool, the comparisons will likely continue to exist as well. But Colzie will look to carve out his own niche as a player, but all the traits are there for him to eventually develop into yet another elite wide receiver for the Irish.