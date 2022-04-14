Elite 2024 DE Elijah Rushing Previews Notre Dame Visit
The Notre Dame staff is hosting highly touted Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic defensive end Elijah Rushing for a visit today. Before that trip Rushing spoke with Irish Breakdown about expectations and his early relationship with Notre Dame.
Rushing previously spoke highly of the Irish, telling the Irish Breakdown staff after the over that he was “currently at a Catholic school and Notre Dame is like THE place to go.” The staff had been making a sound early impression on Rushing and has now taking that up a notch after the offer.
“I speak to Coach (Al) Washington every Wednesday now,” Rushing said. “We have continued to develop a strong relationship.”
The excitement around South Bend is something that Rushing has already witnessed first hand before. He is now excited to take in things on a more personal level - and see the team first hand in a practice setting.
“I attended a game last year and had the chance to tour the campus,” he said. “We were so impressed with how incredible the environment was. I am excited to be able to meet the coaches in person and to see them practice.”
The Salpointe Catholic pass rusher is well regarded from the recruiting services, coming in as the nation's No. 21 overall player according to 247Sports, including sitting as the No. 1 edge in the 2024 class and the best player in the state of Arizona.
He is coming off of a dominant sophomore campaign, recording 75 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks for the 11-3 Lancers. He also added another six quarterback hurries to his stat line. On top of his impact on the field, Rushing is also a 4.0 student in the classroom.
Notre Dame is among one of the impressive list of schools who have offered Rushing. Georgia, Miami USC, Oregon and Michigan are a few of the standout programs who have shown high interest.
“I will also be visiting Northwestern and Ohio State for now as well,” Rushing said. “I don’t want to lose focus for getting better and be the best version of myself for next season.”
The 6-5 225-pound defensive end has the look of a difference maker early on in his college career. As is typically the case, the interest is already at an absurd level. The Irish are up for the challenge and get an early look from the dynamic pass rusher early on in the process.
