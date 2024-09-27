Ryder Frost’s Commitment Propels Notre Dame Basketball to No. 1 Recruiting Ranking
Notre Dame Basketball Recruiting
The good news continues for Notre Dame Men's Basketball this week, as the Fighting Irish have completed a remarkable hat trick. Brady Koehler committed on Monday, Jalen Haralson followed on Wednesday, and now Ryder Frost has joined the fold on Friday.
All three players visited Notre Dame on the weekend of September 6-7, and they are now committed and ready to sign with the Irish in November.
Haralson and Koehler are both significant in-state recruiting victories for the Irish coaching staff, a feat that has been less common in recent years.
In contrast, Notre Dame secured Frost's commitment from the upper Northeast, a familiar recruiting ground. Notably, past Irish players such as Cormac Ryan, Pat Connaughton, and Dom Campbell are alumni of the same AAU team Frost currently plays for: the Middlesex Magic.
Additionally, the Northeast has produced many talented players, including former Irish stars Bonzie Colson and Nate Laszewski.
While Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry may not have directly recruited these past greats, the established relationships and familiarity with the region undoubtedly played a crucial role.
Traditionally, Notre Dame has enjoyed considerable success in attracting prospects from the Northeast, spanning from the DMV area all the way up to Maine.
Ryder Frost's Recruitment
Much like fellow Notre Dame commit Brady Koehler, it was uncertain where the Irish stood heading into Ryder Frost's official visit earlier this month. However, in the days and weeks that followed, momentum began to rapidly shift in Notre Dame's favor.
Frost, a consensus Top 100 recruit in the 2025 class from Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire, made it official on Friday afternoon by committing to Micah Shrewsberry and the Fighting Irish.
Other schools in the mix for Frost included Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Virginia Tech, and Syracuse.
Standing at 6-6 and weighing around 200 pounds, Frost has a sturdy build that should make him college-ready as a freshman. He is also recognized as one of the best pure shot-makers in the country, positioning him as a prospect capable of making an immediate impact.
A more detailed scouting report can be found in my article highlighting his announcement.
What's Next?
Notre Dame has added three prospects with diverse skill sets over the past five days, and they currently hold the No. 1 ranked recruiting class according to 247Sports. While it remains to be seen how long this ranking will last, it’s an impressive accomplishment for Irish Men's Hoops.
The coaching staff doesn’t necessarily need to add another player to the 2025 class, especially with the transfer portal playing a significant role in team roster construction these days.
However, Notre Dame will welcome two more four-star prospects to campus this weekend: Tre Singleton and Tommy Ahneman, both big men with contrasting styles.
Additionally, Notre Dame is heavily in the mix for standout 2025 guards Kayden Mingo and Dante Allen. While it’s unclear if they plan to expand their recruiting efforts further, landing any of these recruits would solidify what is shaping up to be one of the best recruiting classes in the country.
Even if they stick with only the three players they secured this week, they are looking at a top-tier class.