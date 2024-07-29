Former Ohio State Catcher Dillon Dingler Gets First MLB Start With Detroit Tigers
An Ohio State Buckeyes product is getting his first opportunity in the MLB on Monday night. The Detroit Tigers called up catcher Dillon Dingler from their Triple-A affiliate the Toledo Mud Hens and later announced that he will be making his first start against the Cleveland Guardians.
Not only is the opportunity to get his first action in the big leagues pretty cool for the former Ohio State player, but going up against Cleveland likely makes it a little more special. Dingler is a Northeast Ohio product, hailing from Massillon. Now the 25-year-old will try to help hand the 63-42 AL Central leading Guardians a loss. At the moment the Tigers are 52-55.
After leaving Ohio State, Dingler was selected with the 38th pick in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft. During his time with the Buckeyes, he won numerous honors including Second-Team All-Big Ten in 2019.
This season in Toledo, Dingler has a .308 batting average with 17 home runs and 52 RBIs in 263 plate appearances.
Against the Guardians, Dingler will be batting in the No. 6 spot in the order between first baseman Bligh Madris and right fielder Zach McKinstry.
Dingler will also not be the only player that the Tigers are "Welcoming to The Show" as left-handed pitcher Bryan Sammons was also called up from Triple-A Toledo. Although Beau Brieske, who currently has an ERA of 4.33 in 2024 is set to start, we may get to witness Sammons throwing to Dingler behind the plate at some point.
The Guardians at Tigers game at Comerica Park is scheduled for a first pitch at 6:40 PM on Monday night.