Ohio State Fires Head Baseball Coach Greg Beals
Ohio State announced on Monday afternoon it is parting ways with head baseball coach Greg Beals, who had one year remaining on his current contract, and that a search for his successor will "begin immediately."
Beals just wrapped up his 12th season with the program, leading the Buckeyes to a 346-288-1 overall record, including 141-139 in Big Ten play. However, Ohio State finished 21-30 overall and 8-14 in the Big Ten this season and failed to reach the conference tournament after finishing 11th among 13 teams.
The Buckeyes won two Big Ten Tournament championships in 2016 and 2019 and played in three NCAA Tournaments during Beals' time in Columbus, including the 2016 Louisville Regional, 2018 Greenville Regional and 2019 Nashville Regional. They never advanced further than the regional round, though.
A native of Springfield, Ohio, Beals produced 41 All-Big Ten honorees, 27 MLB Draft picks and six All-Americans. Unfortunately, he won't be able to add to those numbers as a new era begins for the Buckeyes' baseball program.
