BuckeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Big Ten Cancels Men's Basketball Tournament

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State will not get the chance to add to its healthy Big Ten Tournament resume following the cancellation of the event Thursday by the conference.

OSU was scheduled to tip off against Purdue at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg left Banker's Life Fieldhouse late in his team's opening round loss to Indiana on Wednesday and appeared to be ill.

Nebraska's team was quarantined in the locker room following the game.

Fears he infected his team or others around him have since been soothed.

The Buckeyes will return to Columbus and await word on the future of the NCAA Tournament.

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

10 Years Ago at B1G: Evan Turner's Jumper Beats Michigan

Game-winning, mid-court shot propels OSU to 2010 B1G Tournament title

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Cancels Spring Game, Restricts Campus Events

COVID-19 fears prompt OSU to adjust football recruiting schedule

Bruce Hooley

OSU Gets Second Look at Purdue, Maybe MSU, too

Buckeyes debut Thursday in Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Unsure What It Faces in COVID-19 Era

Crowds could be limited for Big Ten, NCAA Tournament

Bruce Hooley

Spielman & Hooley: Ohio State's Millionaires Club

Chris Spielman and Bruce Hooley discuss Ohio State's assistant football coaching salaries and precautions for the Coronavirus on the OSU campus

Bruce Hooley

Ohio Governor Limits Spectators at Indoor Sports Events

Coronavirus fears causing concern about propriety of allowing fans to watch games

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Cancels In-Person Classes Until March 30

Ohio State Cancels In-Person Classes Until March 30

Bruce Hooley

When Kaleb Wesson Struggles, Ohio State Cannot Cope

OSU is 1-6 in games where its best player shoots 33% or worse from the floor

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Football Assistants Get Hefty Raises for 2020

OSU will pay four assistant coaches more than $1 million in base salary for the 2020 season.

Bruce Hooley

Spielman & Hooley: B1G Tournament Offers Second Chance

Ohio State will play Michigan State again in Indianapolis if the Buckeyes can defeat Purdue on Thursday night.

Bruce Hooley