Big Ten Cancels Men's Basketball Tournament

Ohio State will not get the chance to add to its healthy Big Ten Tournament resume following the cancellation of the event Thursday by the conference.

OSU was scheduled to tip off against Purdue at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg left Banker's Life Fieldhouse late in his team's opening round loss to Indiana on Wednesday and appeared to be ill.

Nebraska's team was quarantined in the locker room following the game.

Fears he infected his team or others around him have since been soothed.

The Buckeyes will return to Columbus and await word on the future of the NCAA Tournament.

