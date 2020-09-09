Recruiting: Blake Wesley has Buckeyes Among Several Options

The Buckeyes are still looking to add another piece in Chris Holtmann’s current top 10 national recruiting puzzle for the 2021 cycle. While Ohio State is most likely trying to zero in on a big man to complete the guard-heavy class, an intriguing (albeit long-shot) option could be Indiana native Blake Wesley.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard (South Bend, Ind.) recently released his Top 12 back on August 28 and that list included Ohio State. Also in the running are prohibitive local/in-state favorites Purdue, Indiana and Notre Dame along with Maryland, Louisville, Texas, Xavier, Creighton, Kansas State and Grand Canyon.

In addition to his interest in the Buckeyes, an added component here is that Wesley shares an AAU floor with 2021 Ohio State commits Kalen Etzler and Meechie Johnson. The trio plays for an absolutely loaded Indy Heat squad, which has been competing throughout the summer in high-level tournaments. Multiple events have been held in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Competing for South Bend Riley High School, Wesley is widely considered to be a top-fve player in the state of Indiana and arguably around the top 25 at his position nationally. A player of his caliber would certainly help add depth to a Buckeye backcourt that lost guards DJ Carton and Luther Muhammad to transfer this past offseason.

At Riley, Wesley has played in 40 games and averaged nearly 20 points and 5 rebounds per contest. The Tigers play their home games just minutes from Notre Dame’s campus.

Although early projections have Wesley staying close to home at Notre Dame, Purdue, or Indiana, the relationships with Buckeye commits could keep Ohio State relevant moving forward in this process as a commitment ultimately nears. Many expect Wesley to make a final decision in the next six weeks.

