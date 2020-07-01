Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State Edged Out by Spartans for Emoni Bates

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we will get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State athletics. Here are your headlines for July 1, 2020.

Buckeyes Edged Out by Spartans for Emoni Bates

The No. 1 ranked player in his class (and arguably the highest-touted prospect since LeBron James), Emoni Bates verbally committed to Michigan State on Monday while surrounded by his family. A 6-8, 200-pound small forward, Bates won Gatorade National Player of the Year honors last year as a sophomore when his Lincoln squad went 19-3 overall.

Four Ohio State Linemen Named to Big Ten All-Decade Teams

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been the most successful program in the Big Ten over the last 10 seasons, so it comes as no surprise that they are well-represented in the first two days of the Big Ten All-Decade Teams. On Tuesday, Billy Price and Wyatt Davis were each named First Team representatives. Pat Elflein and Taylor Decker earned Second Team honors.

The four terrific linemen joined Ezekiel Elliott and Ryan Shazier, who were named Second Team stars on Monday during the running back and linebacker release.

Wednesday's announcements will include the best tight ends and defensive backs in the league since 2010.

Top Cornerback in the Country Chooses North Carolina Instead of Ohio State

Top-10 national prospect and five-star cornerback Tony Grimes (Virginia Beach, Va./Princess Anne) officially committed to the University of North Carolina on Tuesday evening.

Grimes is the second-highest ranked recruit to ever sign with North Carolina, coming in only behind defensive tackle Marvin Austin back in 2007, and now bumps UNC up to the No. 3 nationally in the 247Sports Composite team rankings. He has maintained a very strong connection with defensive backs coach Dre Bly.

