Can Ohio State Succeed Playing Small Ball This Season?
The Ohio State Buckeyes have not been great at fielding a starting lineup with length in the front court for a long time. In fact, whenever the Buckeyes have a 7 footer at center, it seems like the next tallest starter is about 6'6" or 6'7". A perfect example of this was last year's team where 6'11" Felix Okpara was typically joined in the front court by 6'6" Evan Mahaffey.
This season looked to be different for the Buckeyes as two former McDonald's All-Americans were slated to start in the front court. Kentucky transfer Aaron Bradshaw stands at 7'1" and started the first four games of the season at center. His counterpart, 6'9" Sean Stewart is a Duke transfer and started the first four games at power forward.
Although both players are extremely talented, they are unproven to this point at the collegiate level due to minimal playing time in their freshman seasons. Regardless of their impact statistically as scorers, their length playing together gave the potential of dominance on the glass and lots of shots blocked.
Unfortunately, this new game plan and positive for Ohio State is already in jeopardy in the first month of the season. On Friday night, Stewart missed the game versus Campbell due to a concussion. Even though he should be back soon, Bradshaw is the real question mark.
Ohio State released a statement earlier in the day that stated Bradshaw is not currently participating in team activities and due to federal privacy laws, they could not share more information at this time.
With very little information known at this point, it is hard to speculate whether Bradshaw will be back at some point this season or not. Even losing him for a significant amount of time hurts.
The safe assumption for the starting lineup without Bradshaw is that Jake Diebler will go with Devin Royal and Sean Stewart in the front court, joining Bruce Thornton, Meechie Johnson and Micah Parrish on the floor.
Freshman guard John Mobley Jr. has already established himself as an incredible six man off the bench. Evan Mahaffey should then clearly be the first forward off the bench and No. 7 in the rotation. His ability as a defender, rebounder and athleticism running the floor is an asset in small ball lineups.
Beyond these seven players, Ques Glover should still see time once he returns from his injury and big man Austin Parks should get some minutes. One player who should see an increase in time is freshman Colin White. The 6'6" wing from Ottawa, Ohio, has impressed in limited minutes the last two games. His athleticism, shooting ability and defensive potential is intriguing especially in small ball lineups.
After hanging 104 points on the Camels on Friday night without much size, there is some hope with a smaller lineup on the floor consistently. Shooting 65 percent from three-point range will be hard to emulate consistently, yet the Buckeyes do have the shooters this year to rely on the three ball heavily.
If this team is playing fast in transition, moving the ball and taking open threes, then the Buckeyes should win a lot of games. The challenge will be in physical Big Ten Conference games when a strong defense slows Ohio State down and forces them to run half court offense all game. On the defensive end, the Buckeyes will have to double dominant bigs with their back to the basket and hope to force mistakes.
In past seasons, this could be detrimental and cap the ceiling for the team. In Jake Diebler's system with these shooters, it may not be the end of the world. The journey could have become a little more challenging, but the path is still open for this team to compete for a Big Ten title and an NCAA Tournament birth.
As everyone awaits further information on the status of Aaron Bradshaw, the truth is that this group of guards is still the core of this team. As they go, this team will go.