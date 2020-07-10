BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Aaron Craft, Lenzelle Smith Jr. Reflect on Returning Home During COVID-19

Adam Prescott

This week, fans around the country have been able to watch plenty of former college standouts play in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) on ESPN. It can be difficult to try and see them in action throughout the rest of the year, however, as almost all of them compete professionally in a variety of countries overseas.

That remains true for members of Carmen’s Crew, Ohio State’s alumni team, as nearly the entire roster has a career outside of the United States. Getting back to see one another this time around was a little more strenuous than past trips following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Former Buckeyes Lenzelle Smith Jr. and Aaron Craft, teammates together on the 2012 Final Four squad at OSU, both answered questions this past week on the topic during a TBT media session.

“It was scary for everyone,” said Smith, who was in Tel-Aviv (Israel) at the time. “It was an emergency and you had to drop everything to try and get home to your family. By the grace of God, I was able to return safely and stay free of the virus.”

Smith, a 6-5 shooting guard, began this past 2019-20 season in Greece before signing with Hapoel in Tel Aviv. He contributed five points and two rebounds for Carmen’s Crew on Wednesday.

Lenzelle Smith Jr. and Aaron Craft

Craft, a featured TBT participant this summer after announcing it would be his last outing as a professional, spent the past two years competing for Aquila Basket Trento in Italy.

“The biggest difference I’ve seen is the seriousness of which all the public took the virus, whether it was on their own or regulations and laws put in place by the government,” Craft explained. “I haven’t seen that a ton here in the United States. There are pockets that have taken it seriously and listened to the rules, but there are others who have not done that.”

Craft, his wife (Amber) and young son (Owen) were eventually able to leave the country after an extended, and very rigid, quarantine period.

“My wife got yelled at twice by random public people because she was out running by herself,” Craft added. “They both told her to go home. Cops also asked her twice how close she was to home. That’s how serious they were taking it.”

Carmen’s Crew unfortunately dropped a tough 76-68 contest to House of ‘Paign (Illinois alums) in the second round of TBT. Craft tallied seven rebounds, five assists and four points.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Safety Braelon Allen Includes Ohio State in Top Six

Class of 2022 prospect includes Buckeyes in newest list.

Adam Prescott

SI Big Ten Publishers React to Conference-Only Schedules

The Big Ten Publishers on the SI.com team channels share their thoughts on yesterday's Big Ten news. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

OSU AD Gene Smith Won't Cut Sports, Coaches Salaries at this Time

As the CoVID-19 pandemic ravages college athletics, the Ohio State Buckeyes are doing everything possible to avoid cutting programs and salaries. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: Another Tough Day for Ohio State Fans

The Big Ten eliminated non-conference games, Ryan Day asks fans to wear masks and Urban Meyer says no spring football. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Carmen's Crew Live Blog: 2020 TBT Round of 16 vs. House of Paign

Follow along as the Ohio State and Illinois alumni teams compete in Columbus!

Brendan Gulick

by

1MoreRebuild

Ohio State VP for Student Life Pleads with Students to Stop Partying

Ohio State students are in jeopardy of having to work from home again this semester

Brendan Gulick

Buckeyes AD Gene Smith is "Very Concerned" About this Fall

"I know people don't want to hear that but we just may not play," Smith said Thursday. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Big Ten Announces Conference-Only Schedules for Fall Sports

The Big Ten and it's member schools are hopeful they can still play this fall. Read more.

Adam Prescott

Evan Turner Praises TBT, Would Consider Playing in Future

Former Buckeye was 2010 National Player of the Year.

Adam Prescott

NFL Draft Prop: Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields

What are the betting odds that Fields is the first player selected in 2021 draft? See here.

Adam Prescott