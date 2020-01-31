BuckeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

D.J. Carton Stepping Away from OSU; Future Uncertain

Bruce Hooley

D.J. Carton will not play in Ohio State's home game Saturday against Indiana and his future with the program as he attends to his personal mental health is undefined.

The impact of his absence is easier to access.

Carton, although only a freshman, is the Buckeyes' best chance to escape the doldrums that have gripped them since late December, an ineptitude that has taken them from No. 2 in the country to out of the Top 25 and 3-6 in the Big Ten.

He scored a career-high 17 points in a win Sunday at Northwestern and was the catalyst to an early-season win over Kentucky on a neutral court that will be one of OSU's chief assets in bubble conversations around NCAA Selection Sunday.

Carton followed Ohio State's announcement of his upcoming leave from the team with a message on Twitter at 10 p.m. Thursday.

"I have been suffering with mental health issues for a couple years," Carton said in his statement. "I have been through a lot. I'm disappointed to say I'm not 100% right now. I am not doing my teammates justice if I don't work on this now. I am doing everything in my power to strengthen my mental health. I will fight for my team and buckeye nation and I will come back stronger!"

OSU coach Chris Holtmann expressed support for Carton in the school's statement:

“D.J. remains a valued member of our program and we will continue to love and support him,” Holtmann said. “Please respect the family’s privacy in this matter.”

Carton has started three of OSU's 20 games and has played in every one, averaging just under 24 minutes per-game. He averages 10.4 points, 3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spielman and Hooley Podcast: Bo Pelini back to LSU

Former Buckeye returns to LSU, where he won national title in 2007 vs. OSU

Bruce Hooley

Chris Holtmann, Archie Miller Will Always be Compared

OSU, IU coaches started at same time in similar circumstances

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State's Season Paid Off in Memories, Coaching Bonuses

Ryan Day, assistant coaches cash in on OSU's success.

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Recruits Moving Up, Down Latest Rankings

Evaluation of Buckeyes' recruiting class is a fluid matter as ratings change

Bruce Hooley

Cardale Jones' Comeback Hoping to Gain Speed in XFL

Quarterback of Ohio State's 2015 College Football Playoff run trying to resurrect his NFL career in new spring league

Bruce Hooley

Buckeyes Looked Up to Bryant as Basketball Royalty

NBA star's sudden death shocks OSU players who had, felt personal tie to him

Bruce Hooley

Carton, Ahrens Rescue Ohio State in Win Over Northwestern

Buckeyes survive with small lineup and key contributions off bench for second victory in eight games

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Has Become Team in Search of Backbone

Buckeyes still searching for answers in crunch time as time to secure NCAA Tournament bid continues to slip away

Bruce Hooley

Harrison's Interception Highlights Senior Bowl for Buckeyes

Former Buckeyes complete week with efficient performances in Senior Bowl.

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Players Claim Spotlight at Senior Bowl

Former Buckeyes hope to impress NFL Scouts in key all-star game that has launched many pro careers.

Bruce Hooley