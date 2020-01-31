D.J. Carton Stepping Away from OSU; Future Uncertain

D.J. Carton will not play in Ohio State's home game Saturday against Indiana and his future with the program as he attends to his personal mental health is undefined.

The impact of his absence is easier to access.

Carton, although only a freshman, is the Buckeyes' best chance to escape the doldrums that have gripped them since late December, an ineptitude that has taken them from No. 2 in the country to out of the Top 25 and 3-6 in the Big Ten.

He scored a career-high 17 points in a win Sunday at Northwestern and was the catalyst to an early-season win over Kentucky on a neutral court that will be one of OSU's chief assets in bubble conversations around NCAA Selection Sunday.

Carton followed Ohio State's announcement of his upcoming leave from the team with a message on Twitter at 10 p.m. Thursday.

"I have been suffering with mental health issues for a couple years," Carton said in his statement. "I have been through a lot. I'm disappointed to say I'm not 100% right now. I am not doing my teammates justice if I don't work on this now. I am doing everything in my power to strengthen my mental health. I will fight for my team and buckeye nation and I will come back stronger!"

OSU coach Chris Holtmann expressed support for Carton in the school's statement:

“D.J. remains a valued member of our program and we will continue to love and support him,” Holtmann said. “Please respect the family’s privacy in this matter.”

Carton has started three of OSU's 20 games and has played in every one, averaging just under 24 minutes per-game. He averages 10.4 points, 3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

