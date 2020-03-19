NCAA's Cancellation Hits Holtmann, Ohio State Hard

In any other year of his professional life, the third Thursday in March has been dramatically different for Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann that it is this year.

Eighteen previous seasons, Holtmann has had a game to prepare for, a game to coach or a game to watch in the NCAA Tournament.

Five times as a head coach, he's taken a team into the first round of March Madness and enjoyed the first successful step toward One Shining Moment with a perfect record in those games.

Holtmann's record won't get any less perfect this year, but the reason why is far from perfect.

National concerns over a COVID-19 outbreak cancelled the NCAA Tournament with his Buckeyes a likely No. 5 or No. 6 seed after a 21-10 season in which they ascended as high as No. 2 in the rankings after an 11-1 start, tumbled out of the polls after losing six of seven games and then closed with nine wins in their last 11 games to finish No. 19.

OSU's hot streak over the season's final weeks have made it a trendy pick in Tournament simulations, with the Washington Post speculating the Buckeyes would have won the NCAA championship and ESPN liking them to upset Louisville and get to the Elite Eight before losing to Virgina.

Even in the worst of those two scenarios, it would have been OSU's best Tournament run in seven years and the best in Holtmann's career, which has so far resulted in one trip to the Sweet Sixteen with Butler.

"It was a major disappointment," he said of the NCAA Tournament's cancellation in a Wednesday interview with WTVN-AM in Columbus. "You mention that Washington Post article about the computer-generated, simulated national championship and I think what that spoke to as much as anything...is that our numbers were very good. as the year finished.

"We obviously had a great start, a difficult January where we had to own our own struggles and what we could do better, and finished winning nine of 12 in the best league in the country. All the optimism that you build up over the course of those five or six remaining weeks of the season, all that goes into anticipation and expectation for what Tournament time can be, which we all know in college basketball is what we all look to.

"It's so important to all of us. It was a difficult, sudden shutting of the door on both the Big Ten and the NCAA Tournament for our older guys and our team when they really didn't want the season to be over with."

But it is over, because the logistics of a multi-site tournament couldn't possibly be worked out at this juncture, even if coronavirus concerns abated overnight.

So the Buckeyes will never know what might have been, only what they - - and some computers -- believe they were capable of.

That's a hard-to-swallow reality, with the only consolation being that the undefined end of the season allows every team that would have competed to imagine forever the best possible conclusion.

"I've been an assistant before on teams where they were maybe kind of anxious for the season to get over with," Holtmann said. "This team was really anxious to continue playing. They were upset for sure, with how sudden it was."

