BuckeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Ohio State Back in Top 25 Ahead of Challenging Week

Bruce Hooley

The mistakes have already been made and can't be erased, but they could be compounded and weren't, which is reason for optimism and likely why Ohio State is back in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll.

The Buckeyes, out of the Top 25 for a month, are back in -- barely -- at No. 25 after a week in which they defeated both Rutgers and Purdue at home to get to .500 in the Big Ten for the first time all season.

That home sweep by OSU mitigates the damage of losing previous home games to Wisconsin (61-57) and Minnesota (62-59), which is why it required more than half the conference season to get back to break even.

Now that they're there, the Buckeyes (17-8, 7-7) can't exhale or they'll find themselves in another scramble situation like they were after starting league play 1-4 and 2-6.

A 7 p.m. Thursday tip at No. 20 Iowa and a Sunday home game against No. 7 Maryland pose serious threats to a hot streak that's brought five wins in Ohio State's last six games.

We're back to .500 in league play," said OSU's Kyle Young, who scored a career-high 16 in the win over Purdue "Every win, we want to try to celebrate.
Coming out with a win, you want to be happy. Winning is hard."

It's doubly difficult in a 14-team league where only Nebraska and Northwestern have no shot at the NCAA Tournament, although Purdue and Minnesota are hanging on by a thread.

Iowa (18-8, 9-6) would be a great asset on OSU's resume, but the Hawkeyes are a nasty bunch at Carver-Hawkeye, as evidenced by an 18-point win against Maryland earlier this season.

Winning there will require the Buckeyes to minimize turnovers and deal with the inevitable frustrations that come with strange calls and unfriendly crowds on the road.

"Your team has to be able to play through missed shots, even a poor segment of poor play, and just move forward," OSU coach Chris Holtmann said. "That's a toughness thing."

Does the team's recent success make him believe the Buckeyes are able to do that on demand?

"We're better than we were," Holtmann said. "I'm not ready to....We'll see how we are on the road."

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spielman & Hooley: Hoops hits .500; Tucker's exit

Buckeyes beat Purdue, MSU's new coach roasted over way he left Colorado

Bruce Hooley

Meet Ohio State's recruits: Quarterback C.J. Stroud

With Justin Fields likely to play one more season, Stroud could be his successor

Bruce Hooley

Kierstan Bell's Success Fuels OSU's Winning Streak

Buckeyes have won four in a row entering Sunday game at Indiana

Abigail Hintz

Ohio State Reaches .500 in Big Ten with Win Over Purdue

Balanced scoring lifts Buckeyes to fifth win in six games

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State's Adventures 'Fun' If They Bring Survival, Success

Buckeyes have won four of five to polish a Big Ten record that needs help

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Holds On to Subdue Rutgers in Late Struggle

Buckeyes make enough free throws late to get crucial home win

Bruce Hooley

by

Ct33

Spielman & Hooley: Axe falls on ex-coaches, Riep, Wint

Mel Tucker cleaning house of former Jim Tressel aids in MSU purge

Bruce Hooley

Ryan Day Dismisses Amir Riep, Jahsen Wint After Felony Charges

Defensive backs scheduled for arraignment on rape, kidnapping charges

Bruce Hooley

by

Ct33

Mel Tucker's Track Record Could Create Problems for OSU

Former Buckeyes' assistant has deep recruiting connections in Northeast Ohio

Bruce Hooley

by

chrismykrantz

Ohio State Hoping Loss at Wisconsin Ignites Win Streak

With two home losses already, Buckeyes must protect home court this week

Bruce Hooley

by

Ct33