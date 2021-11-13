Ohio State Improves to 2-0 With 84-74 Win Over Niagara, Former Assistant Greg Paulus

For the second time in as many games, Ohio State won a hard-fought game against a team coached by a former assistant, as the Buckeyes defeated Greg Paulus’ Niagara squad, 84-74, on Friday evening.

The Buckeyes, who knocked off Akron and former assistant John Groce in the season opener on Tuesday night, were led by junior forward E.J. Liddell, who scored 18 of his career-high 29 points in the first half.

How It Happened:

Ohio State jumped out to an early 8-5 lead behind a pair of three-pointers from Liddell.

Niagara’s Marcus Hammond scored 12 of Niagara’s first 14 points, giving the Purple Eagles a 14-8 lead in the early going.

Forward Kyle Young made his first appearance of the season five minutes into the game after he missed some of preseason camp, as well as the season opener against Akron, with a vestibular dysfunction. He finished a three-point play just seconds later.

That play sparked a 13-3 run for Ohio State, which was capped off by a transition three-pointer from forward Justin Ahrens, to go ahead 21-17 with 13:17 remaining in the first half.

Liddell continued his hot start to the game when he hit a three-pointer to give him 18 points in just under 12 minutes of play. The assist came from guard Jimmy Sotos, who was making his season debut, as well.

Ohio State turned the ball over on five straight possessions, which allowed Niagara to take a 36-34 lead.

The teams exchanged baskets with Noah Thomasson hitting a layup right before the half to cut Ohio State’s lead to 42-41 at intermission.

Liddell hit a jumper early on in the second half to give Ohio State’s a five-point lead, its biggest of the game.

Guard Malaki Branham, who was dealing with foul trouble after getting the first start of his young career, made a corner three-pointer to push the Buckeyes’ lead to seven.

Another alley-oop to Young extended Ohio State’s lead to nine, while back-to-back baskets from Justice Sueing pushed it to double digits.

Penn State transfer Jamari Wheeler made consecutive three-pointers with roughly seven minutes remaining to give Ohio State a 12-point lead.

The Purple Eagles made a late run behind a full-court press and free throws from Sam Iorio and Jordan Cintron, but could only get within six points with just over two minutes remaining in the game.

Up next, Ohio State will host Bowling Green in the first game of the Fort Myers Tip Off on Nov. 15. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

