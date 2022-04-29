Skip to main content

Report: Ohio State To Host Charleston Southern As Part Of 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

This will mark the first-ever meeting between the Buckeyes and Buccaneers, who play in the Big South Conference.

According to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, the Ohio State men’s basketball program will host Charleston Southern as part of its non-conference schedule in 2022-23.

The Buccaneers went 6-25 overall and 1-15 in Big South play last season. The Buckeyes last played a team from their conference on Dec. 29, 2018, an 82-64 win over High Point at Value City Arena.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Ohio State and Charleston Southern. The Buckeyes are 20-0 all time against members of the Big South Conference, including wins over Campbell, Gardner-Webb, Hampton, North Carolina A&T, Radford, UNC Asheville, USC Upstate and Winthrop.

Ohio State is also set to participate in the Maui Invitational on Nov. 21-23 alongside Arizona, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, San Diego State and Texas Tech. Other non-conference matchups will be announced over the next few months.

