Ohio State Plans To Redshirt Freshman F Kalen Etzler During 2021-22 Season

Etzler will be one of five newcomers on the Buckeyes’ roster this year.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann announced during his media availability on Tuesday morning that the Buckeyes plan to redshirt incoming freshman forward Kalen Etzler during the 2021-22 season.

“(We) had a great conversation,” Holtmann said. “I think it's something he's looking forward to, as is his family. (We're) looking forward to his development moving forward.”

Holtmann noted the decision to redshirt the 6-foot-8 and 200-pound Etzler was made during the recruiting process with his future development in mind.

“He's not injured," Holtmann said. "When we recruited him, we had that conversation.”

A three-star prospect from Convoy (Ohio) Crestview, Etzler averaged 18 points and just under 10 rebounds per games for the Hawks during senior year, which ended with a loss in the first round of the state playoffs.

He is one of two incoming freshmen, joining guard Malaki Branham, and five new players on the roster overall, including Indiana transfer center Joey Brunk, Louisiana transfer guard Cedric Russell and Penn State transfer guard Jamari Wheeler.

-----

-----

