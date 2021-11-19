Chris Holtmann's Postgame Comments After Falling To Xavier

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND to see what Ohio State's head coach had to say after the Buckeyes lose to Xavier on Thursday night.

The Ohio State Buckeyes had a tough game on the road on Thursday night against Xavier, a team they hadn't played since the 2007 NCAA Tournament.

E.J. Liddell had a big night for the Buckeyes, but Xavier's balance offensively and great defense shut down an Ohio State attack that is lacking some consistent punch from their guard play right now. The Musketeers prevailed on Tuesday night, 71-65.

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann addresses the media after the game.

