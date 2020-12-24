Chris Holtmann's Postgame Press Conference Highlights After Ohio State Beat Rutgers

Hear from the Buckeyes' head coach after Ohio turned a 16-point deficit into a 12-point win over No. 11 Rutgers.

Ohio State was hanging with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Wednesday night, but their offense was flat and the Buckeyes were trying to avoid falling to 0-2 to start conference play for the first time in four years.

Thanks to some of the best individual performances from E.J. Liddell, Kyle Young and Duane Washington Jr., Ohio State turned a 16-point deficit into a 12-point victory at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes are now 7-1 on the season and Rutgers falls to 6-1.

Here are some of the highlights from today's postgame press conference, including head coach Chris Holtmann, Liddell and Washington. The first video is Holtmann's opening statement from tonight's press conference.

Here is Holtmann on evaluating the team's comeback

Here is Holtmann's thoughts on Liddell's play Wednesday evening.

Here's E.J. Liddell on playing with Kyle Young in the low post.

Here's Holtmann on the Buckeyes mounting a huge second half comeback

Here's Holtmann on the emotion his team played with after halftime

-----

You may also like:

Front Court Play Powers Ohio State Past Rutgers

First Half Notebook: Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Second Half Comeback Propels Ohio State to Top-25, B1G Win Over Rutgers

Freshmen Win the Day as Buckeyes Defeat UCLA

The Long Road Back is Finally Complete for Seth Towns

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook