Chris Holtmann's Postgame Press Conference Highlights After Ohio State Beat Rutgers
Ohio State was hanging with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Wednesday night, but their offense was flat and the Buckeyes were trying to avoid falling to 0-2 to start conference play for the first time in four years.
Thanks to some of the best individual performances from E.J. Liddell, Kyle Young and Duane Washington Jr., Ohio State turned a 16-point deficit into a 12-point victory at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes are now 7-1 on the season and Rutgers falls to 6-1.
Here are some of the highlights from today's postgame press conference, including head coach Chris Holtmann, Liddell and Washington. The first video is Holtmann's opening statement from tonight's press conference.
Here is Holtmann on evaluating the team's comeback
Here is Holtmann's thoughts on Liddell's play Wednesday evening.
Here's E.J. Liddell on playing with Kyle Young in the low post.
Here's Holtmann on the Buckeyes mounting a huge second half comeback
Here's Holtmann on the emotion his team played with after halftime
