Chris Holtmann Previews Ohio State's Game at Michigan State

Watch the Ohio State head coach address the media LIVE on Wednesday afternoon.
Author:
Publish date:

Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes look to bounce back from Sunday's loss to Michigan with a win on Thursday against the Michigan State Spartans. Holtmann previewed the game with the media on Wednesday afternoon.

If you missed the live press conference, you can watch it here.

-----

-----

