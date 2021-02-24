Chris Holtmann Previews Ohio State's Game at Michigan State
Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes look to bounce back from Sunday's loss to Michigan with a win on Thursday against the Michigan State Spartans. Holtmann previewed the game with the media on Wednesday afternoon.
If you missed the live press conference, you can watch it here.
-----
You may also like:
No. 4 Ohio State vs. Michigan State: Game Preview
Duane Washington Jr. Wins Big Ten Co-Player of the Week
Key Takeaways from Ohio State's Loss to Michigan
INSTANT ANALYSIS: Ohio State Falls to Michigan, 92-87
Projecting Big Ten Basketball First and Second Team All-Conference Selections
NCAA to Allow Limited Fan Attendance During March Madness
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook