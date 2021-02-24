Chris Holtmann Previews Ohio State's Game at Michigan State

Watch the Ohio State head coach address the media LIVE on Wednesday afternoon.

Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes look to bounce back from Sunday's loss to Michigan with a win on Thursday against the Michigan State Spartans. Holtmann previewed the game with the media on Wednesday afternoon.

If you missed the live press conference, you can watch it here.

-----

-----

