WATCH: Chris Holtmann Previews Ohio State-Michigan

WATCH: Chris Holtmann Previews Ohio State's Matchup with Michigan on Sunday

Hear from Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann as he shares his thoughts with reporters about Sunday's game against the Wolverines.
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann visits with reporters on Friday afternoon to preview the Michigan game on Sunday. Watch his press conference live below.

Click here to watch the replay of the press conference if you miss it live.

