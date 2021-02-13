Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State's Win Over Indiana

Here are the highlights from Chris Holtmann's postgame press conference after beating Indiana.

Ohio State is rolling.

After they were projected to be a No. 1 seed earlier on Saturday afternoon (if the season were to end today), the Buckeyes backed up that projection with a rock solid victory over Indiana, 78-59.

This Ohio State team is chasing a Big Ten title and has matured quite a bit from where they were in November. They've relied on their depth all year and they're clearly showing signs of progress. They're playing better with the lead than they were earlier in the year, they are settling for jump shots on the offensive end and they've shown a mental toughness in tight games that is typically reserved for only the nation's best teams.

Head coach Chris Holtmann spoke with the media after the game. If you missed the press conference, here are the highlights from his time with the media. His opening comments are available in the video at the top of the page.

Here are Holtmann's thoughts on offense efficiency:

Here are Holtmann's thoughts on Justice Sueing's versatility and consistency, and how he played against Indiana:

More videos from the press conference to come....

