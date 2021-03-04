WATCH LIVE: C.J. Walker, Kyle Young Preview Illinois Game

WATCH LIVE: C.J. Walker, Kyle Young Visit with Media as Buckeyes Prepare for Season Finale Against Illinois
Ohio State seniors C.J. Walker and Kyle Young address the media on Thursday afternoon as the Buckeyes prepare for their final game of the regular season on Saturday. You can watch the live stream of their press conference here.
If you miss their session in real time, the archive is available here.
-----
You may also like:
Big Ten Announces Conference Tournament Attendance Policy
Buckeye Commit Malaki Branham is SI All-American Finalist
Instant Analysis: Ohio State Loses Third Consecutive Game, Falling to Iowa at Home
WATCH: Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State Loss to Iowa
Poor First Half Dooms Buckeyes Against Iowa
Projecting Big Ten Basketball First and Second Team All-Conference Selections
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook