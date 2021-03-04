WATCH LIVE: C.J. Walker, Kyle Young Preview Illinois Game

FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
WATCH LIVE: C.J. Walker, Kyle Young Visit with Media as Buckeyes Prepare for Season Finale Against Illinois

Walker and Young, the two elder-statesmen on this year's team, check in ahead of the final regular season game on Saturday.
Ohio State seniors C.J. Walker and Kyle Young address the media on Thursday afternoon as the Buckeyes prepare for their final game of the regular season on Saturday. You can watch the live stream of their press conference here.

If you miss their session in real time, the archive is available here.

