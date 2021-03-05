FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Search

Chris Holtmann Previews No. 7 Ohio State's Season Finale Against No. 4 Illinois

Watch coach Holtmann address the media for the final time in the regular season as the Buckeyes prepare for a tough game against the Fighting Illini.
Author:
Publish date:

Stream Chris Holtmann's live press conference as the Buckeyes head coach addresses the media prior to their last regular season game. Ohio State and Illinois are scheduled for a 4 p.m. tipoff on Saturday afternoon at Value City Arena.

If you miss the live stream of his press conference, it's available as an archive here.

-----

You may also like:

C.J. Walker, Kyle Young Preview Ohio State vs. Illinois

Big Ten Announces Conference Tournament Attendance Policy

Buckeye Commit Malaki Branham is SI All-American Finalist

Instant Analysis: Ohio State Loses Third Consecutive Game, Falling to Iowa at Home

Poor First Half Dooms Buckeyes Against Iowa

Projecting Big Ten Basketball First and Second Team All-Conference Selections

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

Chris Holtmann
Basketball

Chris Holtmann Named Finalist for National Coach of the Year

Chris Holtmann on Playing Luka Garza a Second Time
Basketball

Chris Holtmann Previews Illinois

C.J. Walker
Basketball

WATCH LIVE: C.J. Walker, Kyle Young Preview Illinois Game

Musa Jallow Duane Washington Jr.
Basketball

Big Ten Basketball Tournament Announces Fan Attendance Policy

stadium shot
Football

Ohio State Announces Plans for 2021 Spring Practice

Ohio State Basketball
Recruiting

Buckeye Commit Malaki Branham is SI All-American Basketball Finalist

Ohio State Buckeyes
Basketball

Ohio State Buckeyes Fall to No. 7 in AP Poll

Luke Garza Ohio State
Basketball

INSTANT ANALYSIS from Ohio State's Loss to Iowa