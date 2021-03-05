Chris Holtmann Previews Illinois

Chris Holtmann Previews No. 7 Ohio State's Season Finale Against No. 4 Illinois
Stream Chris Holtmann's live press conference as the Buckeyes head coach addresses the media prior to their last regular season game. Ohio State and Illinois are scheduled for a 4 p.m. tipoff on Saturday afternoon at Value City Arena.
If you miss the live stream of his press conference, it's available as an archive here.
