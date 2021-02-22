Washington Gets Weekly Conference Award

Washington is the first Buckeye to earn Big 10 recognition this season.

After a career-high of 30 points during the Michigan game on Sunday and scoring 21 points earlier in the week in Ohio State’s 92-82 win vs. Penn State, Duane Washington Jr. has been named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week, sharing the honor with Iowa forward Luka Garza.

This is the first time Washington has earned Big Ten Player of the Week in his Ohio State career.

Washington Jr. leads the Buckeyes in field goals made (114) and 3-pointers made (66) and is second in scoring (15.6 points per game). He now ranks ninth in the Big 10 after averaging 25.5 points in his last two games.

Washington and the Buckeyes will travel to East Lansing on Thursday night to play the Michigan State Spartans. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. eastern time.

