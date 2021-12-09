Justin Ahrens “Fine” After Taking Elbow To The Face In Ohio State’s Win Over Towson

The senior forward scored 16 points, including five three-pointers, in the Buckeyes’ victory.

Ohio State forward Justin Ahrens exited Wednesday night’s 85-74 win over Towson when he took an elbow to the face with just over three minutes remaining in the game.

Ahrens was called for a foul and was immediately attended to by the training staff, who escorted him to the locker room. He eventually returned to the bench but did not re-enter the game as the Buckeyes were able to seal the game with free throws in the final minutes.

“He’s fine,” head coach Chris Holtmann said after the game. “I think he just got popped on a drive, but he’s fine.”

Ahrens, who finished the game with 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting from behind the arc, scored 10 straight points for the Buckeyes in a minute and a half stretch in the second half, including a four-point play that put the Buckeyes up 73-57 with 6:29 remaining.

“Justin’s shooting has been phenomenal,” Holtmann said. “He’s really had a good year for us. He’s just going to keep getting better.”

