Justin Ahrens “Fine” After Taking Elbow To The Face In Ohio State’s Win Over Towson

Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Justin Ahrens “Fine” After Taking Elbow To The Face In Ohio State’s 85-74 Win Over Towson

    The senior forward scored 16 points, including five three-pointers, in the Buckeyes’ victory.
    Author:

    Ohio State forward Justin Ahrens exited Wednesday night’s 85-74 win over Towson when he took an elbow to the face with just over three minutes remaining in the game.

    Ahrens was called for a foul and was immediately attended to by the training staff, who escorted him to the locker room. He eventually returned to the bench but did not re-enter the game as the Buckeyes were able to seal the game with free throws in the final minutes.

    “He’s fine,” head coach Chris Holtmann said after the game. “I think he just got popped on a drive, but he’s fine.”

    Ahrens, who finished the game with 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting from behind the arc, scored 10 straight points for the Buckeyes in a minute and a half stretch in the second half, including a four-point play that put the Buckeyes up 73-57 with 6:29 remaining.

    “Justin’s shooting has been phenomenal,” Holtmann said. “He’s really had a good year for us. He’s just going to keep getting better.”

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    Read More

    You may also like:

    Justin Ahrens, Kyle Young Power Buckeyes Past Towson

    Ohio State Moves Back Into AP Top 25 Poll After Wins Over Duke, Penn State

    Ohio State Downs Penn State On Road In Big Ten Opener

    Photos From Ohio State's 71-66 Win Over No. 1 Duke

    Ohio State Upsets No. 1 Duke In Stunning Comeback

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    Justin Ahrens
    Basketball

    Justin Ahrens “Fine” After Taking Elbow To The Face In Ohio State’s Win Over Towson

    41 seconds ago
    Chris Holtmann Presser (Towson)
    Basketball

    Chris Holtmann Postgame Press Conference After Buckeyes Beat Townson

    21 minutes ago
    Kyle Young
    Basketball

    Justin Ahrens, Kyle Young Power Buckeyes Past Towson

    29 minutes ago
    Ohio State Basketball
    Basketball

    Halftime Analysis: Ohio State Locked In Tight Affair Against Towson

    1 hour ago
    Xavier Nwankpa
    Recruiting

    2022 S Xavier Nwankpa Commits To Iowa Over Ohio State, Notre Dame

    6 hours ago
    10. C.J. Hicks and Sonny Styles
    Recruiting

    Ohio State S Commit Sonny Styles Reclassifying To 2022 Recruiting Class

    12 hours ago
    Chris Olave
    Football

    Stroud, Olave, Munford, Petit-Frere, Garrett Named Named First-Team AP All-Big Ten

    12 hours ago
    Jim Knowles
    Football

    Ohio State Names Oklahoma State's Jim Knowles New Defensive Coordinator

    Dec 7, 2021