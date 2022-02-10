Ohio State Freshman G Meechie Johnson Leaves Rutgers Game With Ankle Injury

Johnson rolled his ankle on the foot of teammate Zed Key in the second half of Wednesday's game.

Ohio State freshman guard Meechie Johnson headed to the locker room after suffering an apparent ankle injury in the second half of Wednesday night’s game at Rutgers.

Johnson was guarding Scarlet Knights senior guard Geo Baker when he stepped on the foot of sophomore forward Zed Key. He fell to the ground in pain and was helped off the court by his teammates at the next timeout, not putting any weight on his left leg.

The 6-foot-2 and 172-pound Johnson got his fifth start of the season for Buckeyes on Wednesday, scoring three points, pulling down rebounds and dishing out two assists before he was injured.

Johnson is averaging 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assist in 16 games this year, though he missed three games in January with a facial fracture that he suffered in practice. He’s worn a mask in his four appearances since.

Although Johnson returned to Ohio State’s bench a few minutes minutes later, he has not reentered the game in the waining minutes. The Buckeyes hold a 64-60 lead with just 2:33 remaining.

