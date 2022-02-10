Ohio State Freshman G Meechie Johnson Leaves Rutgers Game With Ankle Injury

Skip to main content

Ohio State Freshman Guard Meechie Johnson Leaves Rutgers Game With Ankle Injury

Johnson rolled his ankle on the foot of teammate Zed Key in the second half of Wednesday's game.

Ohio State freshman guard Meechie Johnson headed to the locker room after suffering an apparent ankle injury in the second half of Wednesday night’s game at Rutgers.

Johnson was guarding Scarlet Knights senior guard Geo Baker when he stepped on the foot of sophomore forward Zed Key. He fell to the ground in pain and was helped off the court by his teammates at the next timeout, not putting any weight on his left leg.

The 6-foot-2 and 172-pound Johnson got his fifth start of the season for Buckeyes on Wednesday, scoring three points, pulling down rebounds and dishing out two assists before he was injured.

Johnson is averaging 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assist in 16 games this year, though he missed three games in January with a facial fracture that he suffered in practice. He’s worn a mask in his four appearances since.

Although Johnson returned to Ohio State’s bench a few minutes minutes later, he has not reentered the game in the waining minutes. The Buckeyes hold a 64-60 lead with just 2:33 remaining.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Read More

Ohio State G Eugene Brown III Unavailable For Tonight’s Game At Rutgers

Ohio State, Nebraska Reschedule Postponed Game For March 1

Ohio State Sixth-Year Senior F Seth Towns Out For Remainder Of Season

Ohio State Stays At No. 16 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

Contributions From Buckeyes Supporting Cast, A Key in 82-67 Win Over Maryland

Photos From Ohio State’s 82-67 Win Over The Terrapins

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Meechie Johnson
Basketball

Ohio State Freshman G Meechie Johnson Leaves Rutgers Game With Ankle Injury

just now
38. Eugene Brown
Basketball

Ohio State Sophomore G Eugene Brown III Unavailable For Tonight’s Game At Rutgers

3 hours ago
69. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson
Football

Seven Former Ohio State Players Invited To 2022 NFL Combine

8 hours ago
Meechie Johnson
Basketball

Ohio State, Nebraska Reschedule Postponed Game For March 1

Feb 8, 2022
Cam Spence
Football

Ohio State Adds Former Maryland DL Cam Spence To Coaching Staff

Feb 8, 2022
Mike Vrabel
Football

Tennessee Titans Extend Former Ohio State Player, Assistant Coach Mike Vrabel’s Contract

Feb 8, 2022
37. Kalen Etzler, Seth Towns and Justice Sueing
Basketball

Ohio State Sixth-Year Senior F Seth Towns Out For Remainder Of Season

Feb 8, 2022
Jalin Marshall
Football

Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Elks Sign Former Ohio State WR Jalin Marshall

Feb 8, 2022