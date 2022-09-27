Hear From Ohio State's Chris Holtmann, Players During 2022-23 Basketball Media Day

The Ohio State men’s basketball program held its annual media day on Monday afternoon, marking the unofficial start of head coach Chris Holtmann’s sixth season at the helm.

The Buckeyes return four players from last year’s squad in sixth-year senior forward Justice Sueing, junior forward Zed Key, junior guard Eugene Brown III and redshirt freshman guard Kalen Etzler.

They also welcomed a five-man recruiting class that includes guards Bruce Thornton, Roddy Gayle and Bowen Hardman, forward Brice Sensabaugh and center Felix Okpara, as well as three transfers in guards Isaac Likekele (Oklahoma State), Tanner Holden (Wright State) and Sean McNeil (West Virginia).

Lastly, two additional players joined the programs this offseason as walk-ons in guard Colby Baumann and forward Owen Spencer, who previously played at The Citadel. Check out interview with all 14 players, as well as Holtmann, below.

Ohio State opens the 2022-23 men’s basketball season against Robert Morris on Nov. 7.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Chris Holtmann Previews Season During Basketball Media Day

2023 Minnesota CG Taison Chatman Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State’s 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball Schedule Revealed

LeBron James’ Son Posts Photos From Ohio State Official Visit

2023 In-State G George Washington III Decommits From Ohio State

Ohio State F Seth Towns Stepping Away From Basketball

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!