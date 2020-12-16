Ibrahima Diallo Unavailable for Tonight's Game Against Purdue

Ohio State's front court is under the magnifying glass tonight against a huge Purdue team. Unfortunately, the Buckeyes are going to be short-handed.

With leading scorer and rebounder E.J. Liddell already on the bench as he deals with mononucleosis, Chris Holtmann mentioned during tonight's pregame interview on the Ohio State radio network that their tallest player, Ibrahima Diallo, is not available tonight.

Diallo is 6-10 and hasn't seen many minutes this season, but he's Ohio State's tallest player and could have been a big option on defense tonight. Holtmann said Diallo took a blow to the head during Sunday's home win against Cleveland State that will sideline him against the Boilermakers tonight

Of course, the Buckeyes are still without Harvard graduate-transfer Seth Towns, who is still rehabbing his injured knee. Towns hasn't played basketball in almost two years and he's trying to work himself back into game shape, but he's been limited so far to skills-workouts before games at this point.

Here is tonight's full game preview as the Buckeyes open conference play on the road.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Will Now Play UCLA Instead of North Carolina on Saturday

E.J. Liddell's Monster Night Leads Buckeyes Past Notre Dame

Chris Holtmann's Postgame Comments After Win Over Fighting Irish

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook