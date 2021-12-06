Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Jamari Wheeler Provides All-Around Effort in Return to Penn State

    Graduate transfer impacts multiple areas for Ohio State after playing 127 career games for the Nittany Lions.
    Author:

    It wasn't the best performance for veteran guard Jamari Wheeler but, considering all of the circumstances, Buckeye fans should certainly appreciate his effort in the team's road win Sunday night to launch Big Ten play.

    Wheeler, a graduate transfer from Penn State, helped lead Ohio State to a 76-64 triumph against his former team in what marked an emotional return for the journeyman. 

    “I’ll probably have (a little of) both worlds - some cheering, some booing,” Wheeler said earlier this week. “I’ve had a couple fans and friends reach out to me saying they are excited. They’re going to be at the game. Obviously, we’re competing... so I won’t be surprised if I get a couple boos.”

    The 6-foot-1 guard from Live Oak, Florida endured a tough night from long distance, shooting just 1 of 6, but stayed the course and impacted the game in multiple ways. He finished with a balanced effort of 9 points, game-high 9 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals.

    He tied his season-high in scoring as the Buckeyes improved to 6-2 overall.

    Wheeler guided the 2017-18 PSU team that beat Ohio State (ranked No. 8 at the time) handily as part of a three-game sweep of the Buckeyes that season. He culminated his career in State College ranked sixth all-time in steals and 13th for most assists.

    -----

    Read More

    You may also like:

    Game Recap: Buckeyes Down Penn State in Big Ten Opener

    Halftime Analysis: Ohio State vs. Penn State Basketball

    Ohio State to Face Utah in Rose Bowl Game

    Ohio State Moves to No. 6 in College Football Playoff Rankings

    Ohio State Club Football Team Wins Second-Straight National Championship

    Jae-Sean Tate's Career Night Lifts Houston Rockets

    Photos from Ohio State's 71-66 Win Over Duke

    Jamari-Wheeler-PSU-Pregame
    Basketball

    Jamari Wheeler Provides All-Around Effort in Return to Penn State

    45 seconds ago
    Zed Key defends at PSU
    Basketball

    Game Recap: Buckeyes Down Host Penn State in Big Ten Opener

    28 minutes ago
    EJ-Liddell-PSU-BIG-Ten-Opener
    Basketball

    Halftime Analysis: Ohio State vs. Penn State in Big Ten Basketball Opener

    1 hour ago
    Ryan Day and Kyle Whittingham
    Football

    Ohio State's Ryan Day, Utah's Kyle Whittingham Motivated To Finish Season With Rose Bowl Win

    1 hour ago
    5. Chris Holtmann
    Basketball

    Chris Holtmann "Feeling Fine," Will Coach Ohio State Tonight at Penn State

    2 hours ago
    4. Quinn Ewers
    Football

    Ohio State’s Ryan Day Caught Off Guard By Quinn Ewers’ Decision To Enter Transfer Portal

    3 hours ago
    Jagger LaRoe
    Football

    Ohio State Walk-On QB Jagger LaRoe Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

    5 hours ago
    C.J. Stroud
    Football

    Ohio State To Wear Home Uniforms In Rose Bowl Game Against Utah

    6 hours ago