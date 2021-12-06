Jamari Wheeler Provides All-Around Effort in Return to Penn State

It wasn't the best performance for veteran guard Jamari Wheeler but, considering all of the circumstances, Buckeye fans should certainly appreciate his effort in the team's road win Sunday night to launch Big Ten play.

Wheeler, a graduate transfer from Penn State, helped lead Ohio State to a 76-64 triumph against his former team in what marked an emotional return for the journeyman.

“I’ll probably have (a little of) both worlds - some cheering, some booing,” Wheeler said earlier this week. “I’ve had a couple fans and friends reach out to me saying they are excited. They’re going to be at the game. Obviously, we’re competing... so I won’t be surprised if I get a couple boos.”

The 6-foot-1 guard from Live Oak, Florida endured a tough night from long distance, shooting just 1 of 6, but stayed the course and impacted the game in multiple ways. He finished with a balanced effort of 9 points, game-high 9 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals.

He tied his season-high in scoring as the Buckeyes improved to 6-2 overall.

Wheeler guided the 2017-18 PSU team that beat Ohio State (ranked No. 8 at the time) handily as part of a three-game sweep of the Buckeyes that season. He culminated his career in State College ranked sixth all-time in steals and 13th for most assists.

