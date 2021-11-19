Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    Major Takeaways From Ohio State's Hard Fought Loss To Xavier

    The Buckeyes dropped their first game of the year on Thursday night at the Cintas Center. Here are my biggest takeaways from the game.
    Author:

    The Buckeyes played in an absolutely WILD environment on the road and learned some tough lessons on Thursday night. Ohio State did a good job keeping the game within striking distance, but never led against a hungry Musketeers team that won, 71-65.

    As the game wrapped up, here are my biggest impressions from Ohio State's loss. 

    - E.J. Liddell played like an absolute menace. He blocked a career-high eight shots on the night, which was more impressive than his 17 points and 7 rebounds. No Buckeye has blocked that many shots in a game since Dallas Lauderdale did it in 2010 against UCSB.

    - Ohio State has to get better at finishing. They worked so hard to get open looks throughout the night, but too often just flat out didn't score. It was a problem from inside and out. They hit just 5-of-24 3-pointers for the game and missed a number of easier looks inside as well. For a 20 minute stretch between the middle of the first half and the middle of the second half, the Buckeyes only scored on consecutive offensive possessions once.

    Malaki Branham in particular had a tough night. I don't want to put too much on his shoulders, as he's playing in just his fourth ever college basketball game and first true road contest. But he was not very efficient offensively all night long.

    - Xavier was tougher than Ohio State tonight. That's not to say the Buckeyes didn't play hard - they had stretches defensively where I thought they  exuded great energy. But Xavier defended the Buckeye guards tightly and regularly denied passes. They also killed Ohio State on the offensive glass, pulling down 16 offensive rebounds and turning them into nine points. Former Iowa Hawkeye Jack Nunge killed the Buckeyes with a double-double. He had 14 points and 14 boards.

    - Xavier had a pretty tough shooting second half and the Buckeyes did a good job staying in the game. They never really threatened to take a lead, but the game was always within reach.

    - Meechie Johnson Jr. played well down the stretch. He hit this third 3-pointer in a really important moment late in the second half, then made a gorgeous, off-balance fast break layup to cut the score to 57-54 with 3:20 to play.

    - I thought the Scarlet and Gray did a great job defensively against Paul Scruggs, until the last couple minutes of the game. He played like the veteran he was when the game was on the line.

    -----

    -----

    -----

