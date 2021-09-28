Photos From Ohio State's 2021 Men's Basketball Media Day

The Buckeyes begin preseason practice later this week, which leads up to the season opener against Akron on Nov. 9.

With preseason camp on the horizon, members of the Ohio State men’s basketball team met with the media for about an hour on Tuesday afternoon.

Head coach Chris Holtmann was unavailable as he was attending the funeral of his college coach, Paul Patterson, while assistant coaches Ryan Pedon, Jake Diebler and Tony Skinn were on the road recruiting.

That said, Tuesday marked the first opportunity for the media to meet with Indiana transfer Joey Brunk, Louisiana transfer Cedric Russell and Penn State transfer Jamari Wheeler, as well as freshmen Malaki Branham and Kalen Etzler.

Check out photos of the newcomers, as well as the returning players, led by forwards E.J. Liddell and Kyle Young, below.

