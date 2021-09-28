September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Photos From Ohio State's 2021 Men's Basketball Media Day

The Buckeyes begin preseason practice later this week, which leads up to the season opener against Akron on Nov. 9.
Author:
Publish date:

With preseason camp on the horizon, members of the Ohio State men’s basketball team met with the media for about an hour on Tuesday afternoon.

Head coach Chris Holtmann was unavailable as he was attending the funeral of his college coach, Paul Patterson, while assistant coaches Ryan Pedon, Jake Diebler and Tony Skinn were on the road recruiting.

That said, Tuesday marked the first opportunity for the media to meet with Indiana transfer Joey Brunk, Louisiana transfer Cedric Russell and Penn State transfer Jamari Wheeler, as well as freshmen Malaki Branham and Kalen Etzler.

Check out photos of the newcomers, as well as the returning players, led by forwards E.J. Liddell and Kyle Young, below.

1. Team Photo
2. E.J. Liddell
3. E.J. Liddell
4. Jamari Wheeler
5. Cedric Russell
6. Kalen Etzler
7. Harrison Hookfin
8. Jimmy Sotos
10. Ahrens
9. Eugene Brown
11. Justin Ahrens
12. Malaki Branham
14. Zed Key
15. Zed Key
13. Malaki Branham
16. Meechie Johnson
18. Kyle Young
17. Kyle Young
19. Seth Towns
21. Joey Brunk
22. Justice Sueing
20. Harrison Hookfin

-----

You may also like:

2022 Florida Small Forward Brice Sensabaugh Commits To Ohio State

Harry Miller Back With Ohio State After Missing Four Games Due To Health Issues

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Will Start Saturday's Game At Rutgers If Healthy

Ohio State To Wear All-Scarlet "Color Rush" Uniforms Against Penn State On Oct. 30

Ohio State QB Kyle McCord Named Big Ten Freshman Of Week

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Blowout Win Over Akron

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

20. Harrison Hookfin
Basketball

Photos From Ohio State's 2021 Men's Basketball Media Day

1 minute ago
Buckeye Report Sept 28
Football

Buckeye Report: Ryan Day Talks About C.J. Stroud, Ohio State Preparations for Rutgers

1 hour ago
Brice Sensabaugh
Basketball

2022 Florida SF Brice Sensabaugh Commits To Ohio State

1 hour ago
2. Harry Miller
Football

Ohio State Center Harry Miller Back With Team After Missing Four Games Due To Health Issues

3 hours ago
70. C.J. Stroud
Football

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Will Start Saturday's Game At Rutgers If Healthy

5 hours ago
Ryan Day Press Conference Thumbnail Sept 28
Football

Major Takeaways from Ryan Day's Press Conference

5 hours ago
Ohio State Football
Football

A Look at the Series History Between Ohio State and Rutgers

13 hours ago
Isaih Pacheco
Football

First Look: Get to Know Rutgers Before They Host Ohio State

13 hours ago