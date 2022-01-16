Skip to main content

Photos From Ohio State's 61-56 Win Over Penn State

Some of the best photos from the Buckeyes' victory over the Nittany Lions on Sunday afternoon.

After fall at Wisconsin on Thursday, Ohio State got back on track with a 61-56 win over Penn State at Value City Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The Buckeyes were led by junior forward E.J. Liddell and sophomore forward Zed Key, who scored 19 and 10 points, respectively. The team also went a combined 24-of-36 from the foul line.

The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, were without their leading scorer in junior forward Seth Lundy (14.1 points per game), who missed the game for an undisclosed reasons. Senior guard Sam Sessoms scored 15 points in his absence.

Ohio State returns to action on Thursday with a home matchup with IUPUI, which was scheduled to make up for the cancelled games in late December.

That said, check out our best photos from Sunday’s win below:

1. Ohio State Team Huddle
2. Malaki Branham
3. Jamari Wheeler
4. Zed Key
5. Jamari Wheeler
6. E.J. Liddell
8. Malaki Branham
7. Jamari Wheeler
9. Chris Holtmann
10. Eugene Brown
11. Jamari Wheeler
12. Zed Key
13. Malaki Branham
14. Cedric Russell
15. Malaki Branham
16. E.J. Liddell
17. Chris Holtmann
18. Jamari Wheeler
19. Ohio State Team Huddle
20. Jamari Wheeler

21. E.J. Liddell
22. E.J. Liddell
23. Justin Ahrens
24. Jamari Wheeler
25. Justin Ahrens
26. Jamari Wheeler
27. Kyle Young
28. E.J. Liddell
29. E.J. Liddell
30. Malaki Branham
31. E.J. Liddell
32. Malaki Branham
33. Eugene Brown

