Photos From Ohio State’s 70-45 Win Over Minnesota

The Buckeyes overcame a sluggish first half to pull away from the Golden Gophers after intermission.

Although Ohio State trailed Minnesota by two at halftime, the Buckeyes outscored the Golden Gophers, 47-20, after halftime en route to a 70-45 win at Value City Arena on Tuesday night.

Ohio State shot just 40.7 percent from the field and committed eight turnovers, which allowed Minnesota to take a 25-23 lead into the break. The Buckeyes made their first six shots after intermission to pull away, though.

Junior forward E.J. Liddell led all scorers with 16 points and 10 rebounds, his sixth double-double of the year, while fifth-year senior guard Jamari Wheeler scored 13 points despite dealing with early foul trouble.

Ohio State will be back in action against Iowa on Saturday (2:30 p.m. on FOX) in a game that was originally scheduled for Feb. 3 before hosting Indiana on Monday (7 p.m. on FS1). That said, check out our best photos from the Buckeyes’ win on Tuesday evening below:

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Rallies From Season-Worst First Half To Take Down Minnesota, 70-45

Ohio State Freshman G Meechie Johnson Unavailable Tonight Against Minnesota

Ohio State Falls To No. 18 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

Chris Holtmann Campaigns For E.J. Liddell To Be Named Big Ten Player Of The Year

E.J. Liddell Lifts Ohio State Past Archrival Michigan In Ann Arbor

Meechie Johnson Out, Eugene Brown III Game-Time Decision At Michigan

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!