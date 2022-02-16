Skip to main content

Photos From Ohio State’s 70-45 Win Over Minnesota

The Buckeyes overcame a sluggish first half to pull away from the Golden Gophers after intermission.

Although Ohio State trailed Minnesota by two at halftime, the Buckeyes outscored the Golden Gophers, 47-20, after halftime en route to a 70-45 win at Value City Arena on Tuesday night.

Ohio State shot just 40.7 percent from the field and committed eight turnovers, which allowed Minnesota to take a 25-23 lead into the break. The Buckeyes made their first six shots after intermission to pull away, though.

Junior forward E.J. Liddell led all scorers with 16 points and 10 rebounds, his sixth double-double of the year, while fifth-year senior guard Jamari Wheeler scored 13 points despite dealing with early foul trouble.

Ohio State will be back in action against Iowa on Saturday (2:30 p.m. on FOX) in a game that was originally scheduled for Feb. 3 before hosting Indiana on Monday (7 p.m. on FS1). That said, check out our best photos from the Buckeyes’ win on Tuesday evening below:

1. Jimmy Sotos
3. Justin Ahrens
2. Kyle Young
4. Zed Key
5. Malaki Branham
8. Jamari Wheeler
7. Malaki Branham
6. Team huddle
11. E.J. Liddell
12. E.J. Liddell
9. E.J. Liddell
10. Jamari Wheeler
13. Kyle Young
14. E.J. Liddell
15. Kyle Young
16. Malaki Branham
18. Jamari Wheeler
17. Jamari Wheeler
19. E.J Liddell
20. Zed Key
21. Jamari Wheeer
22. Justin Ahrens
23. Justin Ahrens
24. Joey Brunk
25. Cedric Russell
26. E.J Liddell
27. Cedric Russell

28. Malaki Branham
29. Chris Holtmann
30. Jamari Wheeler
31. Eugene Brown
32. Zed Key
33. Chris Holtmann
34. Jamari Wheeler
35. Justin Ahrens
36. Zed Key
37. Eugene Brown
38. Cedric Russell
39. Jamari Wheeler
40. Jimmy Sotos
41. E.J. Liddell
42. Harrison Hookfin
43. Joey Brunk
44. Justin Ahrens
45. Jimmy Sotos

