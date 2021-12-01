Photos From Ohio State's 71-66 Win Over No. 1 Duke

Skip to main content
    December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    Photos From Ohio State's 71-66 Win Over Top-Ranked Duke

    More than 50 photos from the Buckeyes' upset of the Blue Devils on Tuesday evening.
    Author:

    Ohio State overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to beat No. 1 Duke, 71-66, at Value City Arena on Tuesday night.

    The Buckeyes finished the game on a 12-0 run over the final four and a half minutes, with Louisiana-Lafayette transfer guard Cedric Russell’s free throws with four seconds remaining sealing the victory over the Blue Devils.

    Ohio State sophomore forward Zed Key led all scorers with a career-high 20 points, while junior forward E.J. Liddell recorded a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

    Duke was led by junior forward Wendell Moore Jr. and freshman forward Paolo Banchero, who scored 17 and 14 points, respectively, while head coach Mike Krzyzewski fell to 0-2 against the Buckeyes in Columbus in what is his final season at the helm of the Blue Devils.

    That said, check out our best photos from Ohio State’s win over Duke below:

    1. Justin Ahrens
    3. E.J. Liddell
    2. Cedric Russell
    4. Malaki Branham
    5. Mike Krzyzewski and Chris Holtmann
    6. Justin Ahrens
    7. Jamari Wheeler
    8. E.J. Liddell
    9. Jamari Wheeler
    10. Justin Ahrens
    11. Jamari Wheeler
    12. Justin Ahrens
    13. Jamari Wheeler
    14. Kyle Young, E.J. Liddell, Justin Ahrens and Meechie Johnson
    15. Mike Krzyzewski
    16. Justin Ahrens
    17. Jimmy Sotos
    18. Jimmy Sotos
    19. E.J. Liddell
    20. Malaki Branham
    21. Mike Krzyzewski
    22. Jerry Lucas
    23. Archie Griffin
    24. Chris Holtmann
    25. Mike Krzyzewski
    26. Jamari Wheeler
    27. Justin Ahrens
    28. Meechie Johnson

    29. Kyle Young
    30. Paolo Banchero
    31. Cedric Russell
    32. Meechie Johnson
    33. Cedric Russell
    34. E.J. Liddell
    35. Justin Ahrens
    36. Justin Ahren
    37. Justin Ahrens
    38. Justin Ahrens
    39. Malaki Branham
    40. Cedric Russell
    41. Zed Key
    42. Zed Key
    43. Cedric Russell
    44. Cedric Russell, Justin Ahrens and E.J. Liddell
    45. Zed Key, Jamari Wheeler and E.J. Liddell
    46. Cedric Russell
    47. Cedric Russell
    48. Paolo Banchero

