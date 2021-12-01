Photos From Ohio State's 71-66 Win Over No. 1 Duke

More than 50 photos from the Buckeyes' upset of the Blue Devils on Tuesday evening.

Ohio State overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to beat No. 1 Duke, 71-66, at Value City Arena on Tuesday night.

The Buckeyes finished the game on a 12-0 run over the final four and a half minutes, with Louisiana-Lafayette transfer guard Cedric Russell’s free throws with four seconds remaining sealing the victory over the Blue Devils.

Ohio State sophomore forward Zed Key led all scorers with a career-high 20 points, while junior forward E.J. Liddell recorded a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Duke was led by junior forward Wendell Moore Jr. and freshman forward Paolo Banchero, who scored 17 and 14 points, respectively, while head coach Mike Krzyzewski fell to 0-2 against the Buckeyes in Columbus in what is his final season at the helm of the Blue Devils.

That said, check out our best photos from Ohio State’s win over Duke below:

