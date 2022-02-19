Skip to main content

Photos From Ohio State’s 75-62 Loss To Iowa

The Buckeyes had their 11-game home winning streak snapped by the Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon

Ohio State entered Saturday’s game against Iowa a perfect 11-0 at home this season but saw that streak come to an end with a 75-62 loss in Columbus. The Hawkeyes used a 17-4 second-half run to pull away from the Buckeyes after holding just a one-point lead at the break.

Freshman guard Malaki Branham paced Ohio State with 22 points while junior forward E.J. Liddell and senior forward Kyle Young were the only other Buckeyes in double figures with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray led all scorers with 25 points, including 20 in the first half on Saturday. His younger brother, Kris Murray, added 11 points while senior guard Jordan Bohannon scored 10 points.

The biggest differences in the game were Iowa’s 40 total rebounds, including 20 on the offensive side leading to 18 second-chance points, and Ohio State’s 14 turnovers.

The Buckeyes are back in action on Monday against Indiana, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. on FS1. That said, check out photos from the loss to the Hawkeyes below:

1. Meechie Johnson
3. Jamari Wheeler
4. Malaki Branham
2. Malaki Branham
6. Malaki Branham
5. Jamari Wheeler
8. Jamari Wheeler
7. Fran McCaffery
10. Jamari Wheeler
9. E.J. Liddell
11. Cedric Russell
12. Cedric Russell
13. Kyle Young
21. Cedric Russell
20. E.J. Liddell
14. Cedric Russell
15. Joey Brunk
16. Zed Key
17. Zed Key
18. Zed Key
19. Cedric Russell
22. Chris Holtmann and Eugene Brown III
23. Meechie Johnson
24. Chris Holtmann
25. Kyle Young
25. Meechie Johnson
27. Cedric Russell
26. E.J. Liddell
29. Kyle Young
28. Kyle Young
31. Jamari Wheeler
30. Eugene Brown
32. Malaki Branham
33. Malaki Branham
35. E.J. Liddell
34. Meechie Johnson
36. E.J. Liddell

37. E.J. Liddell
38. Chris Holtmann
39. Kyle Young, Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell
40. Jake Diebler
41. Meechie Johnson
42. Tony Skinn and Chris Holtmann
43. Chris Holtmann
44. Chris Holtmann
45. E.J. Liddell
47. E.J. Liddell
48. Ryan Pedon
49. E.J. Liddell
50. Chris Holtmann
51. Cedric Russell
52. Malaki Branham
53. E.J. Liddell
54. E.J. Liddell
55. Chris Holtmann
56. Tony Skinn
57. Zed Key
58. Malaki Branham
59. Malaki Branham
60. Malaki Branham
61. Seth Towns, Justice Sueing and Harrison Hookfin
62. Eugene Brown III
65. E.J. Liddell
64. Malaki Branham
63. Malaki Branham and Jamari Wheeler

