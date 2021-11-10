Chris Holtmann, Buckeyes' Postgame Press Conference After Sneaking Past Akron
Ohio State just survived it's opening game of the 2021-22 season against Akron.
Watch tonight's postgame press conference as Chris Holtmann and several of the Ohio State players address the media
-----
-----
-----
