    • November 10, 2021
    Chris Holtmann, Buckeyes' Postgame Press Conference After Sneaking Past Akron

    Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as Ohio State's head coach and a few of the Buckeyes talk to the media after Tuesday night's season-opener.
    Ohio State just survived it's opening game of the 2021-22 season against Akron.

    Watch tonight's postgame press conference as Chris Holtmann and several of the Ohio State players address the media

    Justice Sueing Expected To Play, Kyle Young Game-Time Decision vs. Akron

    Madison Greene Will Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery

    2023 Kentucky Guard George Washington III Commits To Ohio State

    Ohio State Defeats Indianapolis, 82-46, In Lone Preseason Exhibition

    Kyle Young Sidelined With Vestibular Dysfunction, No Timetable For Return

