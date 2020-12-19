Seth Towns Makes Ohio State Debut vs. UCLA

Towns missed the first six games as he recovered from a knee injury, after grad-transferring to Ohio State from Harvard.

Seth Towns, a Graduate Transfer from Harvard has officially made his Ohio State debut. With under four minutes remaining in the first half of game action vs. UCLA, Towns entered the game for the Buckeyes.

He sustained a knee injury in the 2018 Ivy League championship game. His recovery has made good progress this season and Chris Holtmann felt comfortable enough to put Towns in the game today.

A 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward, Towns will give the Buckeyes a much needed boost inside and on the perimeter. He averaged 16 points-per-game at Harvard in 2017-18, and sat out the last two seasons with his injury.

Seth Towns should be a big time contributor for the Buckeyes. His health being back closer to 100 percent is great news for Ohio State.

