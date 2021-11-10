Halftime Analysis: E.J. Liddell Leading Buckeyes Over Zips

Ohio State leads Akron at the break by eight points, thanks to 13 from their star junior forward.

Halftime Score: Ohio State 36, Akron 28

Here are some of my running thoughts from Ohio State's first half against Akron on Tuesday night:

Zed Key got off to a nice start, which is encouraging to see because Kyle Young is not available tonight. The Buckeyes are going to have to rely on Key and E.J. Liddell to play well in the front court.

While Justice Sueing did not start for the Buckeyes, he entered the game right after the first media timeout. Sueing figures to be a critically important part of the Buckeyes team this year.

Akron is clearly making it a priority to go inside. Enrique Freeman and Ali Ali are powerful, long and physical. But neither of them have been tremendously productive so far.

Liddell has been as impressive as you'd hope from a guy you want to lead your team. His athleticism is off the charts. He had a pair of thunderous two-handed dunks and he's also hit a couple of soft floaters in the paint. Justin Ahrens

After Justin Ahrens took almost exclusively 3-point shots last season, Ahrens drove to the basket a couple of times in the first half tonight. It appears that's a part of his game he's spent some time working on this off-season. That said, the 3-point specialist also nailed a couple of triples in the first half.

Akron has gotten some nice looks from beyond the arc, but they only connected on 1-of-9 in the first half.

