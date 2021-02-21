WATCH: Chris Holtmann's Postgame Press Conference After Losing to Michigan
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann and two of the Buckeyes' players react live with the media after Sunday's loss.
Click here to watch the replay of the press conference if you miss it live.
-----
You may also like:
Ohio State vs. Michigan: First Half Notebook
Ohio State vs. Michigan: Final Pregame Thoughts Live in Columbus
WATCH: Chris Holtmann Previews Michigan Game
Projecting Big Ten Basketball First and Second Team All-Conference Selections
NCAA to Allow Limited Fan Attendance During March Madness
Instant Analysis: Ohio State Slides Past Penn State, Wins Seventh Straight Game
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook