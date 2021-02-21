Ohio State vs. Michigan: Final Pregame Thoughts

Brendan Gulick checks in live from Value City Arena before Ohio State and Michigan tip off a top-5 matchup.

With Ohio State and Michigan approaching tipoff at the top of the hour, here are my final thoughts (video above) from Columbus.

The Buckeyes are looking for a third straight win over the Wolverines after sweeping Michigan last year. This is the only scheduled regular season game in 2021.

-----

You may also like:

WATCH: Chris Holtmann Previews Michigan Game

Projecting Big Ten Basketball First and Second Team All-Conference Selections

Ohio State Opens as 2.5-Point Favorite Against Michigan

NCAA to Allow Limited Fan Attendance During March Madness

Instant Analysis: Ohio State Slides Past Penn State, Wins Seventh Straight Game

Watch Chris Holtmann React to Beating Penn State for A Seventh Straight Win

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook