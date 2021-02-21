FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Ohio State vs. Michigan: Final Pregame Thoughts

Brendan Gulick checks in live from Value City Arena before Ohio State and Michigan tip off a top-5 matchup.
With Ohio State and Michigan approaching tipoff at the top of the hour, here are my final thoughts (video above) from Columbus.

The Buckeyes are looking for a third straight win over the Wolverines after sweeping Michigan last year. This is the only scheduled regular season game in 2021.

