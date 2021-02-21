Instant Analysis from Ohio State's Loss to Michigan
Ohio State and Michigan just played one of the more memorable games in their storied series rivalry - a game that will always be remembered as the first time they've each been ranked top-5 in the country and met on the hardcourt.
Michigan pieced together enough of a run at the end of the game to win, 92-87. It was an ultra-competitive game and both teams made some really gutsy stops.
Brendan Gulick and Brett Hiltbrand react live as the Buckeyes snap a 7-game losing streak.
If you miss the live reaction, you can watch the archive here.
