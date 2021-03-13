Instant Analysis From Ohio State's Late Victory Over Michigan in Big Ten Semifinals

Watch live or on-demand as BuckeyesNow reacts to Ohio State's third win in three days, this time clinching a spot in the conference championship game.

The Ohio State Buckeyes had a fairly frustrating offensive first half, but an incredible second half effort helped them close out the Michigan Wolverines and win a third game in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, 68-67.

Duane Washington Jr. and E.J. Liddell led the way for the Buckeyes, combining for 42 points and eight 3-pointers.

With their third win in three days, the Buckeyes have advanced to the Big Ten Championship game against the winner of No. 2 Illinois and No. 3 Iowa, which is scheduled to begin 25 minutes after the Buckeyes and Wolverines clear the floor. Ohio State hasn't played for a Big Ten title since 2013. Tipoff on Sunday afternoon is at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on CBS.

Join Brendan Gulick live or on-demand as they break down the game from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

