WATCH: Chris Holtmann's Press Conference After Beating Minnesota

Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State's Big Ten Tournament Win Over Minnesota

Watch live or on-demand as the Ohio State head coach meets with the media after the Buckeyes advance to the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.
The Ohio State Buckeyes just beat Minnesota 79-75 to snap a 4-game losing streak and win their opening game in the 2021 Big Ten Tournament. Watch live or on-demand afterwards as Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing and C.J. Walker are scheduled to address reporters after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

With today's win, the Buckeyes move on to play No. 4-seed Purdue on Friday afternoon at approximately 2 p.m. The winner of Friday's game will play in the semifinals on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.

