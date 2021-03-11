Instant Analysis from Ohio State's Big Ten Tournament Win Over Minnesota

Brendan Gulick breaks down today's Buckeye victory over Minnesota as the Buckeyes punch a ticket to the quarterfinals Friday against Purdue.

The Ohio State Buckeyes had one heck of a scare on Thursday in the opening-round game over Minnesota, but they hung on to win 79-75 and advance to the Big Ten quarterfinals on Friday.

Minnesota cut the deficit to one point in the closing seconds, but the Buckeyes hit critical free throws late to hang on for a victory.

Brendan Gulick is live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis after Ohio State earned the big win. Join him live for some instant analysis and discussion from today's game.

If you're having trouble viewing the press conference on your browser, you can also watch live on our YouTube channel.

