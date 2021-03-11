Instant Analysis from Ohio State's Big Ten Tournament Win Over Minnesota
The Ohio State Buckeyes had one heck of a scare on Thursday in the opening-round game over Minnesota, but they hung on to win 79-75 and advance to the Big Ten quarterfinals on Friday.
Minnesota cut the deficit to one point in the closing seconds, but the Buckeyes hit critical free throws late to hang on for a victory.
Brendan Gulick is live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis after Ohio State earned the big win. Join him live for some instant analysis and discussion from today's game.
If you're having trouble viewing the press conference on your browser, you can also watch live on our YouTube channel.
-----
You may also like:
WATCH: Chris Holtmann's Postgame Press Conference After Beating Minnesota
Minnesota Scares Ohio State Late, Buckeyes Survive with Big Ten Tournament Win
Buckeyes Fall to No. 9 in Latest AP Poll
Chris Holtmann Named Finalist for National Coach of the Year
Big Ten Announces Conference Tournament Attendance Policy
Buckeye Commit Malaki Branham is SI All-American Finalist
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook