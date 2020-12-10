Ohio State vs. UNC Announces Game Time Change

Ohio State Buckeye fans are looking forward to Saturday, Dec. 19 for two reasons.

On Saturday afternoon, the football team is playing Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game at noon Eastern Time. Meanwhile, the men's basketball team takes on North Carolina in its biggest matchup of the season to-date. That game is part of the CBS Sports Classic and will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

More good news for Buckeye fans - you no longer have to flip channels between the two games. CBS has just announced that the UCLA-Kentucky game will now tip off at 2 p.m., followed by Ohio State-North Carolina at approximately 4:15 p.m.

While the CBS press release didn't give a reason, I'm sure there was a collaboration between all parties to maximize audience across the board.

Ohio State has two games scheduled between now and then. After losing the Alabama A&M game last week because of CoVID, the Buckeyes added Cleveland State to the schedule. The Vikings visit The Schottenstein Center on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. Then Ohio State opens Big Ten play with an early season road test at Purdue on Wednesday, Dec. 16. That game tips off at 7 p.m. Both games will be available on Big Ten Network.

