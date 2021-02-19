FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Watch Chris Holtmann React to Beating Penn State for A Seventh Straight Win

Watch live as Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann addresses the media after tonight's win at Penn State.
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann meets with the media after beating Penn State on Thursday night, 92-82. It's their seventh win in a row and 10th win in their last 11 games overall.

Click here to watch the replay of the press conference if you miss it live.

Chris Holtmann on Zed Key and Playing a Team a Second Time
WATCH: Chris Holtmann Reacts to Beating Penn State

Duane Washington Jr.
Ohio State Surges Past Nittany Lions in Second Half Slugfest

E.J. Liddell
Ohio State vs. Penn State: First Half Notebook

Meechie Johnson Jr.
No. 4 Ohio State vs. Penn State: Game Preview

NCAA-Basketball-Bubble-1
NCAA Sr. VP Dan Gavitt Optimistic About Fans at NCAA Tournament

Joe Milton
Who Will Start at Quarterback for Michigan Now That Joe Milton is Transferring?

Chris Holtmann on Kyle Young Having a Successful Night
Chris Holtmann Previews Buckeyes Matchup with Penn State

Big Ten and NCAA - Indianapolis
NCAA Division I Council Votes to Extend Dead Period to May 31