WATCH: Chris Holtmann Reacts to Beating Penn State

Watch Chris Holtmann React to Beating Penn State for A Seventh Straight Win
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann meets with the media after beating Penn State on Thursday night, 92-82. It's their seventh win in a row and 10th win in their last 11 games overall.
Click here to watch the replay of the press conference if you miss it live.
-----
You may also like:
No. 4 Ohio State vs. Penn State: Game Preview
NCAA Sr. VP Dan Gavitt Optimistic About Fans at NCAA Tournament
C.J. Walker Will Continue To Be Buckeyes' Sixth Man
Best Bets: Ohio State Hoops Among Hottest Teams Against the Spread
Ohio State Routs Indiana to Win Sixth Straight Big Ten Game
E.J. Liddell Appears on Naismith Trophy Midseason Team
----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook