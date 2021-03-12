Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State's Overtime Win Over Purdue in Big Ten Quarterfinals
The Ohio State Buckeyes just pulled out an outstanding overtime win over Purdue, 87-78. Watch live or on-demand afterwards as Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann, Duane Washington Jr. and E.J. Liddell are scheduled to address reporters after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
If you're having trouble viewing the press conference on your browser, you can also watch live on our YouTube channel.
With today's win, the Buckeyes move on to play No. 1-seed Michigan on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. The Wolverines beat Maryland 79-66 in the first quarterfinal of the day. The winner of Saturday's semifinal game will play for a league championship on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday's game will be televised on CBS.
