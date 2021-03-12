Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State's Overtime Win Over Purdue in Big Ten Quarterfinals

Watch live or on-demand as the Buckeyes' head coach addresses the media following Friday's win in Indianapolis.

The Ohio State Buckeyes just pulled out an outstanding overtime win over Purdue, 87-78. Watch live or on-demand afterwards as Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann, Duane Washington Jr. and E.J. Liddell are scheduled to address reporters after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

If you're having trouble viewing the press conference on your browser, you can also watch live on our YouTube channel.

With today's win, the Buckeyes move on to play No. 1-seed Michigan on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. The Wolverines beat Maryland 79-66 in the first quarterfinal of the day. The winner of Saturday's semifinal game will play for a league championship on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday's game will be televised on CBS.

-----

You may also like:

Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal Preview: Ohio State vs. Purdue

INSTANT ANALYSIS: Ohio State Survives Minnesota in Big Ten Tournament Opener

WATCH: Chris Holtmann's Postgame Press Conference After Beating Minnesota

Minnesota Scares Ohio State Late, Buckeyes Survive with Big Ten Tournament Win

Chris Holtmann Named Finalist for National Coach of the Year

Buckeye Commit Malaki Branham is SI All-American Finalist

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook