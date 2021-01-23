WATCH: Chris Holtmann, Buckeyes React to Huge Win Over Wisconsin
MADISON - Chris Holtmann and a couple of the Ohio State players meet with the media after the Buckeyes withstood a late run from the No. 10 Badgers. The Buckeyes moved to 12-4 with the 74-62 win.
If you missed the press conference in real time, you can watch it here.
-----
-----
